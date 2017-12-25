- Advertisement -

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar, have gave out four female orphans of the State Government Orphanage Home in marriage.

Their suitors paid N130,000 as bride price In a nikkah ceremony held at the Palace of Emir of Gwandu which was sponsored by Governor Bagudu.

While addressing the newly wedded couple yesterday, Governor Bagudu said his administration are committed to the welfare of the less privileged in the society.

He counselled husbands of the newly wedded wives to “strictly maintain the rights and privileges prescribed to married couple by the Prophet Muhammed”.

Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Illiayasu Muhammadu Bashar who advised the couple to be patience, tolerance in their marriage urged eminent Nigerians to support orphans in the country and parents should monitor behaviours of their wards against social vices.

The Emir, who is the Chairman Council of Chiefs in Kebbi State, charged parents to discourage their children from drugs addiction stressed that the traditional rulers in the state have partnered with security agencies and other stakeholders on how to check – mate proliferation of drugs and other intoxicating substances in the state.

The marriage was solemnised by Chief Imam of Wala Juma’at Mosque, Mallam Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief Imam of Emir’s Palace Juma’at Mosque, Malls Muhammadu Lawali, Mallam Salisu Fans and Chief Imam of Ya-Yara Juma’at Mosque, Alhaji Liman Laba.

Other dignitaries at the marriage includes; Deputy Governor, Col. Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Muhammadu Buhari Aliero, Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu among others.

The females orphans that knots tied are Zara’u Musa, Zainab S.T. Bello, Rabiat A.Adamu and another Zainab whose surname could not be traced. They were given out to Gaddafi Muhammadu Fana, Lawal Yahaya Mera, AbdulMumin A. Aguji and Mallam M. Nafi’u.