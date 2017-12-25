- Advertisement -

The leadership of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has blamed the state government for the alleged poor security situation that led to the killing of four people in a recent attack by gunmen on some communities in the area.

The officials regretted that the victims were murdered in cold blood during a Christmas carol in Jema’a Local Council.

In a statement by SOKAPU’s National Public Relation Officer, Yakubu Kuzamani, said: “Unfortunately for us as a people, we have once again come under unprovoked and gruesome attack two days before Christmas.

“We refer to the sad attack that took place on Friday, December 22, 2017 at about 10:00p.m. in Nimdem Village, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area. Four people were killed, 10 injured and currently receiving medical attention in Godogodo, while the seriously injured have been taken to the Throneroom Hospital in Kafanchan and others now in JUTH Jos.”

He went on: “This has left us wondering why people who had gathered peacefully for a joyful Christmas carol in their village should be gunned down for no reasons.

“Besides, “the Goska attack on December 24, 2016 under the nose of the security agencies within a 24-hour curfew, still resonates in its sheer avoidability and that of Nimdem evokes painful memory of the pains our people have had to bear.

“Our call for proactive measures is also coming against the backdrop of the wanton carnage that went on and is still going on in Chikun Council Area”.

Kazamani further said: “This has lasted for months before security was decidedly moved into the area. Currently, 16 communities have been displaced as a result of increased killings from herdsmen, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and armed robbers and the people have not only been displaced but are now taking refuge in different villages around Kankomi, Udawa, Damba and Kasaya villages. Unfortunately, daily attacks and kidnappings still continue in several villages in that axis and the hinterlands.

“SOKAPU commends the security efforts made so far in curtailing these killings but regrets, to note, that these are all avoidable incidents that could have been averted with a sincere, robust and determined will from those constitutionally empowered to protect and defend our hapless and law-abiding people.”

According to the spokesmen, “we call on the security agencies to arrest the terrorists, reveal their identities and dully arraign them before the law. We also want government to visit the affected communities, the injured, the bereaved and take care of their bills.”