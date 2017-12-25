- Advertisement -

Kogi State Police Command has dismissed Sergeant Akpa James from service for allegedly killing one Ohimi Ojima in Ajaokuta Local Council of the state. Before his dismissal, James was attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU), Zone 8, Lokoja.

According to a statement signed by the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP William Aya yesterday, it was alleged that Ohimi Ojima died during an argument with security men at Ajaokuta Steel Company.

He was ordered to make a U-turn to where he was coming from as that is the only accessible road to Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) but he refused.

“The victim insisted and went to an extent of attempting to disarm the sergeant and was fatally injured in the process. He died when he was rushed to ASCL Hospital Ajaokuta for medical treatment, Aya said.”

“The sergeant was arrested, detained, tried in orderly room, dismissed from the Force and would be charged to court for prosecution at the end of the proceedings.”

The PPRO also debunked media report that the deceased was the younger brother to the governor of Kogi State.

He added that, Sergeant James was attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU), Zone 8, Lokoja and not Police Mobile Force (PMF) as reported.