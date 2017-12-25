- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has decried the current suffering and pains of Nigerians as a result of the persistent and what it described as unjustified fuel scarcity.

This is even as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the union yesterday denied the allegation of disrupting lifting of fuel at the depots.

The PTD who held meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, said the allegation was false as its members are loading and transporting fuel across the nation.

Rather the leadership of PTD said the problem experienced last week was just with a single depot which has seen been resolved.

“The NNPC has fuel, but the problem is with the independent marketers who usually bridge the gap, they don’t want to import because they said it is not paying them and this is because they are used to the era of free money which they were being paid that they called subsidy. So the shortage is what is causing this crisis. But our members are lifting oil”, said a source from PTD.

The union however called on the government to quickly address the situation instead of trading blames when the depots are dry.

The union condemned the incessant fuel scarcity which it noted has resulted in the present long queues, loss of man-hours and endless search for products.

NUPENG President, Igwe Achese, lamented that the scarcity has further worsened the sufferings of the citizens through increase in transport fares, rising pricing of goods and services as the Christmas and New year festivities approach.