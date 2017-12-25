- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets bombarded the settlements of the Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorists, killing many of the insurgents in the process.

A statement signed by NAF’s spokesman, Air Vice Marshal, Olatokunbo Adesanya in Abuja, yesterday said the NAF on December 20, 2017, through its Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) platform sighted the Boko Haram terrorists at Tumbun Rago, which was occupied by the Albarnawi faction.

He said the fleeing terrorists, were killed by recently acquired helicopter gunships in a mop up military operations in two Lake Chad settlements.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air operations in Northeastern Nigeria and in the process, neutralized scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Tumbun Rago, a settlement at the northern fringes of Borno state bordering Lake Chad.

“Accordingly, fighter aircraft and helicopters were detailed for air interdiction over the location on December 21, 2017. “The fighter aircraft took turns to unleash their armament on the location. Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) of the attacks revealed that the targeted terrorists structures were destroyed, causing fire within the location and neutralising scores of insurgents in the process.

“Thereafter, the recently acquired helicopter gunships carried out mop-up attacks on a few fleeing insurgents. Furthermore, the following day, on December 22, 2017, the NAF neutralized a large gathering of BHTs Southeast of Bogumeri, also in Borno State, after a convoy of Boko Haram terrorists on motorcycles had been trailed to the location.,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Borno State police commissioner, Damian Chukwu, has said that intensive patrols with “show of force” has commenced in the state.

with other security agencies in Maiduguri metropolis and other towns to ensure a hitch-free Christmas celebration and New Year.

The police chief in a statement issued yesterday said the coordinated three-day joint patrols of security agencies, was to; “enhance visibility policing, as well as raids of criminal hideouts and black spots of liberated communities of Monguno, Gwoza, Damboa, Dikwa, Damasak and Mafa.”

Chukwu also warned motorists and tricycle operators against violations of traffic rules and regulations. “You should eschew all forms of recklessness, including drug abuse and drunkenness, while behind the wheels and cross bars. The existing curfew is still being enforced from 10: 00pm-6:00am daily.’’

While assuring worshipers of their safety of lives and property, the police chief advised parents and guardians to take proper care of their children.

In Maiduguri metropolis alone, 25 police patrol vehicles (PPV) were yesterday mobilized at the police headquarters for deployment to various communities.