- Advertisement -

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the 2017 Christmas celebration, reminding them to remember the poor among them.

Obi’s message was contained in a statement on Sunday.

It reads: “On this happy occasion of Christmas, we Christians are called upon to reflect on the mystery of our salvation, which started with the birth of Christ and culminated in His death and resurrection.

“This period of Yuletide calls for celebration. But, more importantly, it offers us the opportunity to live the ideals of charity and peace, which Christ preached. It is also an opportunity to remember the poor amongst us.

“Let us all reach out and touch somebody else in a positive way. Let us give a hand to the less fortunate, that they may rise and walk with us.

“Yet, even as we celebrate, we must bear in mind the challenges that face our dear state in the coming year and prepare adequately to confront and master them.”