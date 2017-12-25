- Advertisement -

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Sunday called on Nigerians to use the good teachings of Christmas to support the education of 52,000 children orphaned by Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Shettima also called on people of the state to use the festive season to renew kindness to victims of the insurgency, particularly displaced persons, families of soldiers and volunteers, who lost their lives fighting the insurgents.

This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy.

Shattima stressed the need for Christians to use the festive season and show love to victims of the insurgency on admission at hospitals and those taking shelter at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and host communities.

“The governor has always been concerned about the plight of over 52,000 school aged orphans whose parents were killed by the insurgents.

“This explains why the governor has been personally supervising ongoing building of dozens of high class boarding primary and junior secondary schools specifically designed for free and quality education of the orphans”.

Shettima further enjoined Nigerians to pray and support the military to enable them to win the war against the Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor reiterated the commitments of the Nigerian Amy and other security agencies to end insurgency and fast track peace restoration to the northeast.

Shettima lauded the UN and other development organizations for their intervention aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the region.