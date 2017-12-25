- Advertisement -

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has urged Christian faithful to imbibe the message of the birth of Jesus Christ by showing love, affection and good neighborliness.

Al-Makura, who made the call in a Christmas message on Sunday in Lafia, also charged Christians to intensify prayers for the sustenance of peace, unity and prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

“As you are all aware, the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises humility, love and peace even as Jesus personifies selflessness, charity and reconciliation among humanity.

“This season therefore, is a period for sober reflection and reaffirmation of moral values as exemplified by Jesus Christ,” Al-Makura said.

He called on Christians to be steadfast, modest and exhibit all sense of decorum as they celebrated Christmas.

”You should avoid extravagance and ostentation but be guided by the fear of God in all your endeavor at all times,” he added.

Al-Makura said government had taken adequate measures to ensure the security of lives and property on a sustainable basis

He assured the people of government’s determination to improve on their living conditions, given the gradual recovery being witnessed in the state and nation’s economy.

The governor, therefore, called on the people for continued support to the present administration’s effort at developing the state for the benefit of all.