Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has urged Christians to use the Christmas celebration to intensify prayers for peace and security in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Agbo, in Yenagoa on Sunday.

It quoted Dickson saying prayer is necessary in the efforts to move the nation forward.

He urged Christians to live a Christ-like life, which he noted was a life of sacrifice, selfless service, love and forgiveness.

“The political leaders should also emulate Jesus Christ, who used his ministry for the good of all, by using their offices to advance the cause of the ordinary people.

“Service to man is service to God; he that serves man well, serves God well. Jesus Christ used his earthly ministry for the common good of humanity and above all, died for our sins.

“Our faith would have been in vain if Jesus had not sacrificed himself for us all.

“I therefore call on political actors and privileged Nigerians to always work for the good of the people and do things that would foster unity in the country,” the governor said.

Dickson further restated that 2018 was critical to finishing strong on the mandate of his administration.

“I advise the people in the state to as usual, support and collaborate with the government to keep delivering the dividends of democracy,” he said.