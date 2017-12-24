- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Coorps in Anambra State on Sunday assured travelers that there would be no gridlock on the River Niger Bridge and Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Sunday Ajayi, the Anambra State FRSC Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka that the command was fully ready for the task of ensuring that there was free flow of traffic in every part of the state.

Ajayi said no fewer than 1,000 regular and special marshals across the state were deployed for effective traffic control during the period.

He added that logistics had been beefed up with the supply of tow trucks and ambulances from the FRSC headquarters and the zonal office in Benin.

He said the FRSC operational headquarters had been temporarily relocated to Onitsha in view of the expected increase in vehicular traffic and the associated gridlock on the River Niger Bridge.

Ajayi said about three tow trucks and three ambulances had been stationed around Niger Bridge for speedy and effective traffic control and rescue in case of emergency.

He said: “We have virtually relocated to Onitsha for close monitoring of the traffic situation.

“I can assure you that there is no cause for alarm because we shall ensure free flow of traffic.

“Logistic is adequate, the national headquarters and Benin zonal office have sent in their support, which we are using to beef up what we have already in the command.”

Ajayi advised motorists to be safety conscious and adhere to the rules of driving “as there will be enforcement”.

He urged motorists to cooperate with the marshals, to make the celebration a joyful one for every family.