- Advertisement -

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has reaffirmed that the Agge Deep Sea Port remains a landmark project, which is of critical importance to the economic fortunes of the state and Nigeria in general.

Dickson stated this while presenting a cheque for the sum N400m to the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, led by its Commander, Brigadier General AO Adeleke, for the survey of an additional 15,000 hectares of land after it had already surveyed 15,000 hectares for the proposed project.

According to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Francis Ottah Agbo, Dickson who reaffirmed that his government places high premium on security and security related investments, and the need to build partnerships with the nation’s security services, noted that, security cannot be maintained unless the security forces work in tandem with the government and the people.

He explained that the Agge Deep Sea Port is expected to be oil and gas hub, not only in Nigeria but in the West African sub-region, adding that the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers is also expected to construct the Forward Operation Base, which should be ready by the first half of next year.

- Advertisement -

Dickson while pointing out that with the presence of the security operatives, the right atmosphere would be created for investors from within and outside Nigeria to come in freely and explore the various opportunities on ground commended the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Corps of Engineers for the show of commitment to ensure the project sees the light of the day.

“Because of the maritime nature of our state, we have always taken the issue of supporting the security services seriously for in the end unless our water ways are protected and made safe, no amount of investment in the upland makes any meaning without a corresponding effort aimed at supporting the work that are being done in the waterways” he said. Because this government understands that no meaningful development can take place without the enabling security atmosphere, we want the development of the Agge Deep Sea Port City to begin with construction

of befitting accommodation and other facilities for the men and women of all military and para-military arms living and working there. Once that happens, you will have the presence of the Customs, Immigration, Marine Police, Army, Navy and others in place, while the construction of the port and other commercial activities is going on,” he said.