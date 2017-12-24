- Advertisement -

Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says people are not leaving fuel stations even when they fill their tanks.

In a video tweeted by the official handle of the presidency, Baru said he had made provisions for a vessel of 50 million litres of petroleum products to be delivered all through 2018.

“Nigerians should be less panicky in terms of going out to purchase petroleum products at exorbitant prices or in fact purchasing and putting them in jerry cans. That is quite dangerous.

“We have challenges with marketers, they are hoarding products all in order to extort Nigerians, selling to them at higher prices where the regulatory agencies are not nearby and that is what we see in the cities.

“Products are being sold at controlled price but people have become so panicky that they will just not leave the filling stations even if they fill their tanks. They come with jerry cans and other utensils to fill up.

“I am reassuring you as I have assured Mr President that we have over 20 days petroleum sufficiency in the country.

“Apart from the 20-day petroleum sufficiency that I have already lined up at least a vessel a day of 50 million litres to come into this country everyday after the end of January and we will continue to plan beyond January to ensure with our partners that we have a vessel a day to be delivered for the rest of 2018.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had summoned the GMD on Saturday.