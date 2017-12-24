- Advertisement -

Ogun State Civil Servants have been urged to explore the advantages presented by agribusiness to improve their living standard rather than depend solely on personal emoluments.

Commissioner I in the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Surajudeen Olusesi, gave the admonition at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at a quarterly training organised by the State Civil Service Commission for civil servants with the theme, ‘’Agribusiness: a Way of Contributing to the Economy.’’

Olusesi said civil servants in the state constituted a large population and have the tendency of boosting the economy if they strategically engage in agribusiness as alternative means of generating income aside from their official pay.

In his contributions, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics from the Ministry of Rural Development, Mr. Adekunle Oyesanwo, described Agribusiness as the sum total of all operations that entails the production and distribution of farm produce.

He said the role of government was to formulate policies and provide enabling environment that would promote the development of agribusiness enterprises through the provision of inputs, export and general trading.

Adekunle maintained that the success of any agricultural venture depended on the individual contemplating on establishing an agribusiness venture and how well the business was coordinated.

Responding, one of the participants, Mr. Oduntan Ibikunola from Ogun State Management and Multi-Purpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA) appreciated the Ogun State Civil Service Commission for putting in place such training, adding that he has benefited a lot from it.

Another participant, Engr. Tokunbo Salami from Ogun State Road Management Agency, (OGROMA) said he was happy to be part of the training, describing it as an eye opener to huge potentials of agribusiness in the country.