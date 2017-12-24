- Advertisement -

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has ‎cancelled the traditional Christmas homage to the Government House by traditional rulers and associations, and directed them to use the opportunity to pray for the state.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement Sunday signed by the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Ahmad Sajoh.

The statement which conveyed the governor’s felicitation with the people of the state as they prepare to celebrate Christmas, urged them to reflect on the message and spirit of the season which comprised love, peace and blessings from God.

“In keeping with the Governor’s desire to ease the difficulties associated with mass movement during the Yuletide period and in consideration of the security challenges experienced recently in some parts of the state, His Excellency has called-off the usual Christmas homages paid on the governor by traditional rulers, top public officers, organized groups and other stakeholders.

“Instead, all stakeholders are requested to use the occasion to fervently pray for the state and exchange fraternal visits across all divides as a means of strengthening our bond of brother,” the statement read.

The governor also urged the people of Adamawa to be more security conscious and vigilant during the festive period.

“In view of the security situation in the state and country, the governor calls on the people to continue to be vigilant and security conscious particularly as we gather to rejoice with each other.

“Citizens of Adamawa are equally enjoined to maintain vigilance on the roads and within our communities.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor cancelled similar visit during the Muslim Eid El Kabir celebration.