Innocent Chukwuma, chief executive officer (CEO) of Innoson Group, has dismissed the reports that his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had an ethnic undertone.

According to News Express, the businessman said this when he addressed a large crowd which thronged his residence on Saturday.

“It {his arrest} has no tribal or zone undertone but was purely business-related,” the newspaper quoted him to have said.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency picked Chukwuma up from his Enugu residence on Tuesday.

This sparked a controversy, with a social media campaign that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) should be blacklisted for purportedly being behind the ordeal of the billionaire businessman.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had weighed in on the issue, alleging that the federal government had launched a manhunt for successful “Biafran” industrialists.

Chukwuma had earlier narrated his experience on the day he was arrested.

He said he hid within his house for two hours, thinking kidnappers or armed robbers were then ones who invaded his residence.

The industrialists said he was in pyjamas when operatives of the anti-graft agency came calling and that they flew him to Lagos from Enugu in his underwear.