The Borno Police Command has raided black spots as proactive measures to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The police also reminded motorists and tricycle operators that the curfew in parts of the state was still in force.

The command advised that vehicular movement during curfew hours was prohibited.

Mr Victor Isuku, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Sunday.

“In its resolve to create enabling environment for a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations, Borno state police command has commenced intensive patrols and Show of Force, in collaboration with other security agencies to enhance visibility policing, as well as raids of criminal hideouts/black spots across the state.

“Motorists and commercial tricycle operators are warned to adhere to traffic rules and regulations and eschew all forms of recklessness including drug abuse while behind the wheels.

“The curfew is still in force, as such vehicular movement during curfew hours is prohibited,” he said.

Isuku added that the ban on knockout and fireworks were still in force, warning that the command would not condone acts capable of instilling fear in the people or disrupt peaceful celebration during the festive season.

The statement quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, as calling on parents to take care of their wards to avert incidents of missing persons.

The command also urged residents of Borno to be security conscious and to report suspicious persons, movements or objects to security agencies.

Meanwhile, the North-East Regional Initiative (NERI) has distributed tools and equipment to 200 widows and dependents of soldiers killed in the war against Boko Haram insurgents in the region.

NERI’s representative, Mr Suleiman Dauda, who spoke at the distribution exercise, said that the 200 widows and dependents were given machinery on agriculture, tailoring, knitting and fashion design.

Dauda listed the items distributed to the beneficiaries to include knitting, sewing and grinding machines, deep freezers for soft drinks and electric generating sets.

He explained that the gesture was to build their resilience and provide means of livelihoods to widows, to enable them set up businesses and become self- reliant.

“The prevailing peace and stability enjoyed in the state could not have been achieved without the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“NERI is proud of the selfless service rendered by the fallen heroes and, in appreciation, we provided agriculture, infrastructure and development support services to families of the fallen heroes,” he said.

He lauded the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, the Borno Women Development Initiative and the Borno Agency for Mass Literacy for their support to the programme.

Also speaking, Maj.–Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, the acting General Commanding Officer, Seven Division, urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the equipment and engage in productive activities.

Yusuf, who was represented by Col. Kingsley Samuel, commended NERI for the gesture, noting that it would go a long way to provide succour to the widows.