Sen. Solomon Adeola, the chairman of Senate Committee on Local Content, has called on all Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to renew their faith in Jesus Christ and pray for a new and better beginning for the nation as symbolized with the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a Christmas message to felicitates with his constituents and Nigeria Christendom at the occasion of 2017 Christmas, Senator Adeola said the Christmas symbolizes the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of souls for all humanity especially for the Christians and should therefore not be used only just merry-making stressing that it is another opportunity for fervent prayers for a new dawn and prosperous future for individuals and the Nigeria nation.

While acknowledging that Nigerians in general are going through difficult period that is worsened at this Yuletide by a contrived fuel scarcity, the senator urges all Nigerian to be patient and look forward to a better future adding that with abiding faith in Jesus Christ all our challenges will be overcome.