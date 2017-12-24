- Advertisement -

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said his administration would penalise organisations not committed to preventing avoidable deaths, losses and injuries in workplaces.

Speaking at a symposium on occupational safety and health organised by the Lagos State Safety Commission, Ambode, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Dr. Jemilade Longe, maintained that the non-tolerance was premised on the fact that the state government is determined to achieve the Vision Zero for a world of working without accidents, diseases or harm.

- Advertisement -

Ambode said Lagos was committed to putting in place everything required to achieve the objective of making the work environment safe through effective monitoring and enforcement of relevant rules and regulations.

The governor stated that the general wellbeing and safety of the people of Lagos State was paramount and an integral part of the ongoing development agenda of the state.

“The current status of Lagos State as the industrial and commercial nerve centre of Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region, as well as its ranking as the 5th largest economy in Africa, with a projection to become the 3rd largest in 2020, requires that special attention be given to safety concerns.