- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) has commended Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, for committing required percentage of the state’s resources to infrastructure development.

According to the engineers, Aregbesola’s administration met and exceeded the minimum of six percent of its GDP recommended for infrastructural development.

NICE leadership gave the commendation at the weekend during a public lecture in Osogbo.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the conference’s theme: “Infrastructure Development and Index for National Development,” the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Professor Olugbenga Aribisala, lauded Aregbesola’s commitment to human and capital development in the state.

According to him, Osun State government has shown a great example of government funding on projects, as the state in the last seven years under Aregbesola has been committing over six percent of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) on infrastructure development.‎