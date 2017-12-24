- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari in his Christmas message wants Nigerians to “provide refuge to those who cannot enjoy Christmas at home with their families or have been driven from their homes by insurgency or violence, particularly Internally Displaced Persons.”

He stressed the need for brotherliness among citizens, saying: “This is an important opportunity for us to show love to one another and encourage unity by spending quality time with our friends, families and the less-privileged.”

- Advertisement -

He said: “The personal fortitude of these individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who work against the unity of our nation.”

Buhari, who personally signed the message, lamented the recent upsurge in the activities of trans-border syndicates, who lure the country’s youths to slavery.