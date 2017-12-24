- Advertisement -

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has dismissed misgivings about the 2018 budget, insisting it is the most robust and largest in the history of Nigeria.

The SGF spoke during a change of baton at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), yesterday, when he officially handed over to the acting Managing Director, Danladi Ibrahim, at NIWA headquarters, Lokoja.

He pointed out that there was a paradigm shift in substantial part of the budget being set aside as capital component, explaining it had never happened in the history of Nigeria that substantial part of the budget would be directed at capital expenditure.

“The 2018 budget is very robust. When I was the MD of NIWA, I was part of the processes of compilation. I had the onerous task of ensuring that it was laid on the table of the National Assembly.

“This is the biggest we have ever had in the life of this country. The N8tr budget is robust and our budget is on course. Agencies and ministries have already started their defense.”

Mustapha disclosed that the executive arm has received assurances from the National Assembly that the budget would be ready and assented.