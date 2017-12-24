- Advertisement -

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday, charged traditional rulers in the state to remain apolitical and play active roles as advocates of non-violence, as the 2019 general elections approach.

He spoke during the inauguration of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, as new chairman of the State Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Conference Hall, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

- Advertisement -

The one-year chairmanship is rotated among the four paramount rulers in regions of the state: Egbaland, Yewaland, Ijebuland and Remoland.

He said traditional rulers, as custodians of culture and peaceful co-existence, should not be passive, stressing it was time they played active roles by preaching peace to their subjects.