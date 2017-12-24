- Advertisement -

The controversy trailing ongoing investigation into the 2015 N450m PDP Campaign fund to Enugu State has assumed a new dimension, as the 2015 Secretary of the Campaign organisation, Mrs. Rita Mbah has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court, demanding N500m for violation of her fundamental human rights.

She also asked for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the anti-graft agency from further threatening or breaching her fundamental rights.

In an application filed before the Federal High Court, Enugu, by chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome (SAN), Mbah prayed the court for an order enforcing her fundamental rights to personal liberty, dignity of person and right to acquire moveable property.

Mbah, currently Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, stated in the affidavit that she was arrested on October 13, 2016, in Enugu State by operatives of the respondent, on account of an investigation into PDP campaign fund.

She was detained for over 48 hours at the EFCC office Enugu, after searches were conducted at her home, with several of her documents carted away.

She further averred that she has been ordered to make frequent and periodic visits by way of report to the EFCC office since she was granted bail, a condition she has always complied with, notwithstanding the fact that she had written a petition clearly detailing how the said fund was disbursed by the then Governor Sullivan Chime.

She urged the court to declare that her arrest without warrant and subsequent dehumanisation, among others, as illegal, unlawful, wrongful and constitutes a blatant violation of her fundamental rights.