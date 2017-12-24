- Advertisement -

Oyo State Government at the weekend said it had released the sum of N8.8 billion for payment of salaries of all local government workers in the state.

The sum released was to clear immediate payment of between two and three months’ salary arrears of local government workers.

In a statement signed by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Bimbo Kolade, the release of the money was to ensure that civil and public servants in the state joyfully celebrate the yuletide season.



Kolade, who spoke on behalf of the state government, said “In fulfilment of the promise made by Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, that he will put smile on faces of all civil and public servants in the state during the yuletide period and beyond, he has graciously released the sum of N8.8 billion naira for the immediate payment of salaries of all local government workers in the state”.