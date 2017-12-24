- Advertisement -

Anka Emirate Foundation in Zamfara on Saturday realised N91 million for education and empowerment programmes for orphans, less privileged,

The fund was collected at the N100 million appeal fund project for the development of the emirate

Political office holders, businesses men and well meaning individuals from the emirate

The former state governor and Senator representing Zamfara West Constituency, Alhaji Ahmad Sani-Yarima, who was the chief launcher, donated N10 million.

Other major donors were the state government and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muttaka Rini, who danated N10 million each.

Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari commended the emirate for organising the foundation which would complement the state government efforts in promoting the standard of living and education of the beneficiaries.

Yari, represented by Rini, commended the emirate for embarking on the fund raising aimed at rapid development of youths, vulnerable children and women.

He urged the implementation committee of the foundation to ensure judicious utilisation of the resources.

The Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, thanked the people of the emirate for their support and cooperation to the foundation and other activities of the emirate.

Ahmad, who is the chairman of the state Council of chiefs, said rampant killing of innocent people due to the security challenges turned many to widows and orphans.

“We have to cooperate and work together to assist these children and widows for a better future.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Muhammad MZ-Anka, said it was formed to address various issues challenging the people of the emirate.

“We noticed various challenges in our people, especially in the areas of backwardness in education, unemployment and increasing number of out of school children.

“We planned to carry out various projects that included youths and women empowerment programmes, sponsoring less privileged, orphans and disabled children to schools among others,” he added.

That out of the N91 million naira raised, N42.7 million was cash while the balance was in checks and pledges.