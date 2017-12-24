- Advertisement -

The Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, has attributed the present fuel scarcity to deliberate hoarding by some unpatriotic marketers.

Abari in a statement on Saturday in Abuja described it as an intentional “ploy by conscienceless and unpatriotic marketers to force government to increase the pump price of the product.

“I call on Nigerians to ask why and how without any sign of scarcity, they suddenly woke up to most petrol stations across the country not selling fuel instantaneously.

“In spite of increase supplies by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, petroleum marketers have resorted to deliberate hoarding in order to subject Nigerians to unwarranted hardship during this yuletide.

- Advertisement -

“This is an unpatriotic practice by the petroleum marketers,” Abari said.

The NOA boss urged Nigerians to join hands to condemn and expose the marketers who hoard PMS.

He called for a thorough investigation into the fuel scarcity with a view to bringing unpatriotic elements behind the act to book.

Abari, however, assured Nigerians that government was doing everything possible to ensure that the ugly situation was speedily resolved.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians would soon have a sigh of relief within the remaining days of the year