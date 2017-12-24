- Advertisement -

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu, has pleaded with the electorate to show more understanding over unfulfilled campaign promises by Buhari.

Kawu, who spoke at the 18th matriculation ceremony of the Sahlan School of Health Technology, Jos, said: “I want to again plead with Nigerians who have been showing understanding since the inception of this regime to do more.”

He stressed that the present administration was committed to improving the lots of Nigerians by embarking on meaningful projects capable of bettering the society, adding: “Apart from the N-Power Programme from which many Nigerians benefitted, there are other agricultural and winning policies aimed at providing jobs to millions of the electorate.”

- Advertisement -

On the seeming face-off between National Assembly members and the Presidency, Kawu, again, urged increased understanding.

He advised the APC administration in Plateau State to work towards consolidating the existing peace. He noted that there was need for assurance of justice, fairness and good governance.

Earlier in his remarks at the matriculation ground, Director of the school, Mallam Muhammad Shafu Yakub, accused the Plateau State government of not performing its statutory responsibilities.

“Sahlan School of Health Technology is one that Plateau State government is supposed to be proud of, and even support the whole system in kind and cash, because we are here to fill the gap where the government is lacking,” he said.