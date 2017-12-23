- Advertisement -

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will lead a United States’ National Democratic Institute (NDI) delegation to observe rerun presidential election in Liberia.

The election slated for Tuesday is between Joseph Boakai, incumbent vice-president, and George Weah, retired football star.

While Boakai is of the Unity Party, Weah is running under the platform of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The NDI delegation consists of 35 political and civic leaders, elections experts and regional specialists from 18 countries across Africa, Europe and North America

Joining Jonathan are Atifete Jahjaga, former president of Kosovo, Hanna Tetteh, former minister of foreign affairs of Ghana, and Christopher Fomunyoh, NDI regional director.

Jonathan said he feels privileged to honour NDI’s invitation.

“I am honoured to co-lead NDI’s international delegation to support transparent and peaceful elections in Liberia, especially given the close relationship Nigeria has always had with this country,” Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s media aide, quoted him to have said.

Jonathan had been invited for the main election in October but the Nigerian leader could not make it.

According to NDI, the election “represents a historic moment for Liberia, as the country will have the first opportunity for a peaceful transfer of power from one democratically-elected president to another.

“These polls would also mark the end of tenure for President Ellen Sirleaf, the first female democratically-elected president in Africa.”

NDI delegates have been meeting with the National Elections Commission, government officials, political leaders and civil society organisations, after which they will observe polling units on election day.