The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Saturday distributed empowerment materials to over 500 women and youths in the three senatorial districts of Adamawa.

Presenting the materials at the Presidential Lodge, Yola, Buhari said the gesture was part of her desire to support women and youths in Nigeria to be economically self-reliant.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the materials include tricycles, fish farming tank, spaghetti making machine, grinding machine as well as sewing machine.

The wife of the president also donated undisclosed amount of money to tea and spice meat vendors to boost their businesses.

Buhari, who presented certificates to 20 graduants who acquired fish farming skills, said the gesture was aimed at empowering the less privileged Nigerians.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, to enable them to empower other less privileged individuals.

In her welcome address, the wife of the Adamawa State Governor, Mrs Maryam Bindow, expressed gratitude to the wife of the president for identifying with people of Adamawa.

According to her, the gesture symbolises how beautiful a day can be when kindness touches it.

“Let me call on all beneficiaries to reciprocate it by being honest participants in the project of nation building in peace and unity,” she said.

In her goodwill message, the former Deputy Governor of Plateau, Mrs Pauline Tallen, urged beneficiaries to support the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to tackle unemployment in the country.

Also, the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mrs Mairo Al-Makura, called on wealthy individuals in Nigeria to support the less privileged.

Al-Makura called on the beneficiaries to pray for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari

Some of the beneficiaries, who expressed gratitude to the wife of the president for donating the items.

A beneficiary who received tricycle, Mr Ibrahim Mijinyawa, prayed that God would reward the wife of the President for the kind gesture.

Mijinyawa also prayed for Nigeria to have more kindhearted individuals such as Aisha Buhari.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Zainab Dan-Jika, said the item would directly better her life.

“My life and those that benefited with us will be greatly improved.

Dan-Jika expressed the hope that the gesture would assist in boosting the economic status of the beneficiaries