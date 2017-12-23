- Advertisement -

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Christians in the country for witnessing yet another Christmas, urging them to continue to live by example, especially in their relationship with one another and with adherents of other religions.

The Minister said Christmas is a season to give and demonstrate love, urging, however, that such demonstration of love and generosity should extend beyond the season.

Fayemi in a Christmas message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Yinka Oyebode said it is only through a practical demonstration of love, peaceful co-existence with one another that Nigerians can unite and forge ahead in the crucial task of building a very strong, vibrant and prosperous nation.

The Minister said that that being alive to witness another Christmas is a privilege, which calls for celebration.

He, however advised that celebration should be done moderately, as to allow ample time for reflection and prayers for a more prosperous Nigeria.

Fayemi said: “Christmas is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness. While we celebrate with friends family, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

“As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding.

“We must also rededicate ourselves to the virtues of faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily living.

“As we also look ahead to a more prosperous 2018, let us not relent in praying to God to bless the efforts of the present administration in ensuring an all round development and progress for the country.”