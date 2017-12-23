- Advertisement -

Although the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris said the embargo on roadblocks is in force, he has ordered the immediate commencement of ‘stop and search operations’ nationwide.

Nigerians may surely find this order conflicting with the earlier one, but Idris said the operations are designed to prevent crimes and criminality throughout the yuletide and new year festivals.

The operations, he ordered in a directive issued on Saturday, will be carried out by all State Police Commands across the country at flash points, black spots and vulnerable points on major roads and highways across the country.

The Police boss had also earlier directed the implementation of an elaborate security arrangement to beef-up security throughout the nation to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration.

The new order came with some guides in its implementation.

“In order to ensure free flow of traffic and ease movement of travellers, the stop and search point will not be located at areas susceptible to traffic gridlock or vehicular hold-ups. The Police teams on traffic control and observation patrols have been deployed to such points and sections to manage traffic and carryout Police observation duties.

“IGP further directs that all Commissioners of Police must supervise the Police personnel deployed to these stop and search points to make sure that they are not turned to roadblock, as the total ban on all forms of road blocks is still in force.

`’Members of the public should promptly report any roadblock seen mounted anywhere in the country to the IGP X-Squad through the following: 0902 690 0729, 08078662130, 08174041000 – CALLS 0903 227 8905 – SMS 0903 562 1377 – WhatsApp. Email: [email protected]

“The Police Federal Highway Patrol Teams, Safer Highway and Divisional Patrol Teams and other Police Special Squads deployed for the Stop-and-Search operations are under strict instructions to be polite, civil but firm in ensuring security and safety of travellers and other road users on all the highways and major roads across the nation.”

Idris urged Nigerians especially travellers and other road users to cooperate with police personnel deployed in their localities as they carry out their duties of ensuring security and safety of lives and property all Nigerians.