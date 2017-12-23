- Advertisement -

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has described his appointment as the Secretary to the Federal Government as a reward for his doggedness and hard work during his fifteen months period as the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA.

Mustapha was speaking on Saturday while formally handing over the mantle of leadership.

The SGF admonished staff of the Authority to always take seriously any assignment as this will prepare them for higher position of responsibility.

“Don’t despise days of small beginning”, he said, adding that any experience gathered will go a long was to help you in your future endeavor.

According to him, when he was posted to NIWA, he took the job with all seriousness not because he thought somebody was watching but he had always believed in hard work.

He promised to be a good ambassador of NIWA even in his new capacity.

Also speaking, the Acting Managing Director of NIWA, Danladi Ibrahim, thanked the SGF for his doggedness and commitment to duty while at NIWA.

“You have thought me the culture of hardwork and I will always call on you to tap from your wealth of experience that I will need in this new assignment,” the acting MD said.