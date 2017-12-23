- Advertisement -

In spite of directives by Governor Seriake Dickson that salary be paid, thousands of Bayelsa state civil servants were not paid for December.

The civil servants would have to spend the Christmas holidays without funfair.

The directive payment of salary on Wednesday could not be effected across board as workers in few mainstream ministries got their December pay as at Friday, the last working day before Christmas.

It would be recalled that November salaries of civil servants were delayed due to a stalemate at the October Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting and subsequently delayed November salary of Bayelsa civil servants to the second week of December.

However News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) investigations on Saturday showed that workers in most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were also not paid for November.

Mr. Henry James, a secondary school teacher, told NAN on Saturday that he was yet to get November salary let alone December.

“It is unfortunate, that I am yet to collect anything for November.

“Although some of my colleagues have received theirs, a lot of us are still left out and we are already heavily indebted and cannot borrow from people who had given us loans that we have not paid.

“The directive that December salaries be paid when some of us are yet to get November leaves more to be desired, we are certainly not on the same page at all. Often those of us who work in the MDAs have our salaries delayed for two weeks or even more.

“The governor’s directive on Thursday was not feasible due to the bureaucratic bottlenecks that characterise government activities.

NAN gathered that workers in some ministries who got their December salaries late on Friday besieged the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) locations for withdrawals forming long queues that depleted the cash in the machines.