Mr Harry Udu, Head of Service (HoS) in Anambra, has advised the state’s workers not to spend all their income in the euphoria of Christmas and New Year celebration.

Udu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka.

He said workers in the state had been paid their leave allowances and December salaries.

The HoS said the distribution of rice to workers in the state was in line with the tradition established by the Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration since it assumed office in 2014.

He said the good things that were coming the way of the workers should be prudently spent to avoid the shock or reality of “long January’’ next year.

He advised that they should provide for back-to-school expenses of their children and wards while they make merry during the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you can see, it is a massive Rice Armada for civil servants in Anambra; this rice largesse is for all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Teachers, Pensioners and local government staff.

“It is a wonderful thing, and you can see smile on the face of every one of them as they carry their bag of rice with joy.

“Complementary to this is the fact that our leave allowance was paid in November and as at the moment, the salary for December has been paid.

“So, for us, it is going to be a bumper Christmas but I also advise them to enjoy Christmas with caution because January will be a long month as usual.

“There will be responsibility of children going back to school, sustaining till the salary for January comes, they must spend their money with restraint so that at the beginning of the year, they can meet other obligations,’’ he said.

Udu said workers should see the government’s attention to their welfare as a motivation for higher productivity.

He said the implementation of the 2018 budget laid largely on the civil service, adding that the rules would be applied thoroughly to get the best out of them in the New Year.

The 2018 budget is largely dependent on Internally Generated Revenue; there will be massive deployment of Information Technology in the process, so any worker who stands in the way of realising the set goals in IGR will be shown the way out,’’ he warned.