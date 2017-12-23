- Advertisement -

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has impounded five vehicles that drove against traffic on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Highway since it begun special patrol on Dec. 20.

Mr Clement Oladele, the FRSC Sector Commander, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, on Saturday.

He said that the vehicles would not be released until the end of January, 2018.

The commander reiterated the FRSC earlier warning to motorists, including convoy vehicles, against route violation and driving against traffic.

“We will invoke the rule of ‘get your vehicle seized, if caught driving against traffic’ as this violates the right to life on the highway.

“This is in line with the FRSC 2017 Ember Month theme of ‘Right to Life on The Highway, which is not negotiable,” he said.

Oladele admonished passengers to caution their drivers to avoid dangerous driving and driving against traffic.

He added that some of the drivers whose vehicles were impounded complained that some of their passengers were apparently in haste and forced them to drive against traffic.