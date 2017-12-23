- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Zone F, covering the six South Western states, says it has deployed more than 11,000 personnel to ensure security of lives and property during Christmas and New Year celebration, in the region.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Kareem Olanrawaju, released in Abeokuta on Friday, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent.

He said the bulk of the about 7,120 of the operatives would cover Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states while the the remaining 4,108 would oversee Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun state commands.

Quoting the Zonal Commander, Popoola Bamidele, Olanrewaju said the deployment was meant to compliment that of other security agencies.

He said the Zonal commander during Zone ‘F’ and ‘A’ briefing on Friday directed the state commandants under the zones to ensure immediate compliance with the order.

Kareem said, “He has directed that each of the state commandants must ensure a hitch-free festival by deploying personnel to strategic places and areas that are prone to vandalism.”

Meanwhile, members of the public had been advised to call on 08084732053 or 08050726803 when they are in danger or notice any suspicious movement.