The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Marins Uzuokwu, on Saturday urged road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations to prevent road accidents during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Uzuokwu disclosed in Minna that to stay alive, road users most adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

He said that everyone had a role to play in preventing road the crashes in the country.

He said that if everyone could play his or her role in ensuring safety, road crashes would be minimal.

The Bishop advised Nigerian leaders to always fear God in their daily undertakings.

He said that good governance would only be possible if leaders governed with the principles of justice.

Uzuokwu said that Nigeria would reach the promise land if leaders at the helm of affairs would utilise the nation’s human and mineral resources judiciously.

He called on Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to pray for peace and unity of the country.

He said that seeking divine intervention would solve the nation’s socioeconomic and security challenges facing the country.

“We are praying for God to heal the country and those occupying government offices to do what is right in ensuring good democratic governance.”

He also appealed to Federal Government to make fuel available to enable Nigerians.

He described the fuel scarcity as man-made and urged the government should introduce effective measures to provide the commodity to Nigerians.

He also called on the Federal Government to provide security, especially to road users travelling for the festive periods.