The Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe, on Friday, disclosed that illegal refineries were being destroyed on a daily basis in the command.

Adedipe, who disclosed this in Calabar shortly after decorating two senior officers of the command with their new ranks, said the task of destroying the refineries had become a regular exercise in order to discourage illegal bunkering.

The FOC decorated the first set of Commodore in the nursing medical field of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Mary Adetola, who was recently elevated from Captain to Commodore.

He also decorated Mohammad Zakariya who was also promoted from Lt. Commander to Commander in the Nigeria Navy.

Speaking on the successes recorded by the command in 2017, the FOC said that the year has been a successful one for the Nigerian Navy.

According to him, the command has discharge its constitutional duties creditably by maintaining a steady presence at sea for commerce to thrive.

“We have done quite a lot in 2017, whenever this illegal refineries spring up and we discover them; we shut them down on a daily basis.

“We have equally arrested quite a number of criminals at sea who were terrorising ships and other vessels that were traversing our maritime environment.

“We have some challenges; we still have inadequate platforms and logistic challenges. But, within the constraint of what is provided, we will continue to function very well,” he said.

The FOC congratulated the newly decorated senior officers and urged them to see their promotion as a call to higher service.

Responding, Commodore Omotola, a matron in the Navy Hospital, Calabar, thanked God for her elevation to a higher rank.

She promised to work hard to justify the confidence on her, assuring that she would continue to discharge her constitutional duties effectively.

“I want to specially thank the Almighty God who has made this day a success. My sincere appreciation also goes to the Chief of the Naval Staff and the FOC for finding us worthy of this gracious promotion,” she said.