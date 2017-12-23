- Advertisement -

For crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations, Imo State police command has dispatched five units of Police mobile squad to identified black spots across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP) Chris Okey Ezike, disclosed this on Friday at the state police headquarters Owerri, while briefing newsmen on security arrangements put in place for the yuletide. While assuring residents in the state of crime free Christmas and New Year celebrations, he disclosed that his command had identified black spots and had promptly injected tactical force to enhance visibility and also to strengthen its crime prevention strategy.

Ezike further said, the tactical intelligence unit of the command had been reinvigorated to take care of isolated kidnap cases.

Imo State has a population density of over five million people, with increasing commercial activities caused by its proximity to neighbouring states such as, Rivers, Abia and Anambra. This no doubt could make crime fighting a Herculean task but, the police boss assured that the police is now more than ever determined to make the state a haven for all.

- Advertisement -

According to him, “our whistle blowing policy and regular interaction with members of the public to protect lives and property will continue as the result has been quite impressive”.

He pleaded with politicians and nouveau de rich who besiege the police with requests for personal police protection to exercise patience, lamenting that the command currently lacks enough manpower. He however, assured that his command has put in place security measures across the state to protect all residents and those in diaspora who are returning home for the yuletide.

Ezike also announced the cancellation of annual and casual leaves for all police men in the state during this festive period, noting that this is to ensure that police in the state perform maximally throughout the yuletide celebrations.

He therefore called on all residents and visitors to the state, as well as motorists to cooperate with the police on stop and search duty, on robust patrol and on raid on criminal hideouts. He advised the public that, “where there is infraction, the police will be called.”