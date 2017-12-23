- Advertisement -

The Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Idris, has established five units of Police Mobile Squad in Imo State to be manned by 65 policemen as part of measures for a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on security arrangements put in place for the Yuletide on Friday, said that the police had identified pressure points and injected tactical force to enhance visibility and also to strengthen its crime prevention strategy.

The police boss said that the tactical intelligence unit of the command had been reinvigorated to take care of isolated kidnap cases.

“With a population density of over five million people, growing commercial activities and proximity to neighbouring states such as Rivers, Abia and Anambra, fighting crime in the state has become a herculean task. But the police is now more than ever determined to make the state a haven for all.

“Our whistle-blowing policy and regular interaction with members of the public to protect lives and property will continue as the result has been quite impressive,” Ezike said.

He pleaded with politicians, who besieged the police with requests for personal orderlies to exercise patience, lamenting that the command was currently battling with inadequate personnel.

“If we have the required number to meet their request, we will oblige them, but that does not mean that there is no security in Imo,” he added.