The Kogi State Government has directed the Public Service Institute of Nigeria to conduct a promotional examination for eligible civil servants in the state.

PSIN Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, who said this in a statement on Friday, added that the state government engaged the institute to sanitise its civil service through the introduction of a performance-based selection process.

Obatoyinbo said that the selection process was for directors waiting to become Permanent Secretaries, noting that the state had set a standard for the civil service.

He said, “The Kogi State Government engaged the institute to conduct an examination and promotion exercise for eligible candidates because of our strides in capacity building to state governments, ministries, departments and agencies in the country.”

Kogi State Head of Service, Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, said that the exercise was conducted in a transparent and credible manner, giving every civil servant an opportunity to showcase their ability.