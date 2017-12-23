- Advertisement -

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has restated his administration’s commitment to protection of lives of Lagosians as he handed over 2,000 hand sanitisers and 2,000 hand gloves to the Lagos Rapid Response Squad.

The governor, who was represented at the handing over ceremony by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr. Oluseyi Whenu, said that the presentation of 2,000 hand sanitisers and 2,000 hand gloves was to protect officers of Rapid Response Squad, who themselves have been helping to protect lives.

He noted that ”being first responders to emergencies, it is important to ensure that you are also protected as you strive to protect the lives of others.

“You come in contact with body fluids in emergencies. The hand gloves and sanitisers are to help you keep yourselves safe from communicable diseases”.

Governor Ambode added ”over 400 RRS officers have been trained and retrained in giving First Aid assistance during emergencies as well as cardio pulmonary respiration.

“The training would be a continuous exercise. Government would continue to retrain you in batches. Government knows that at any time, they would be involved in rescue mission”.

Receiving the hand gloves and hand sanitisers from the governor on behalf of the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, ACP Olatunji Disu, commended the governor for enhancing the job of the officers.