The new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Delta State, Mrs Ego Sam, has vowed to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle oil theft in the State.

Sam who made the promise during an interractive session with Journalists in Asaba, yesterday said “we are trained, we have what it takes to face these set of people and the other agencies on ground are fully ready to join hands with us and continue the war against criminality”.

On the allegation of some personnel collaborating with oil bunkers, she said “we are always against those who are not in line with what the law says. And I want to also let you know that they don’t sleep, they look for ways to dent the images of those fighting them”, revealing that oil thieves uses that as a tool to indict personnel.

According to her, the rules are also clear on any officer caught conniving with criminals to rob the country of its resources even as she hinted that no officer would be spared if found culpable.

She said the civil rules guide officers’ conduct in the field, noting that those deployed to government and public offices are well remunerated by the federal government to “encourage them do the job and anyone caught in any evil act will be dealt with in line with the law”.