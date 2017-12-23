- Advertisement -

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a water-tight security across the country to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Idris, who gave the order, in Abuja, directed zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and states’ commissioners of police to carry out massive deployment of police personnel on places of worship and venues of celebration including strategic public places.

He has also directed Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Special Tactical Squad, Special Protection Unit, Border Patrol and Explosive Ordinance Department, to mobilise and deployed along with the conventional Policemen throughout the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities.

He said special attention should be focused on recreation centers, shopping malls, business plazas, motor parks, Government installations and other important locations so as to forestall any criminal activity and guarantee the safety of lives and property of all Nigerians during and after the celebrations.

The IGP, in a statement, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, said an elaborate security arrangement has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free celebration nationwide.

Jimoh, in the statement said, “The Inspector General of Police during his end of the year meeting with Commissioners of Police and above directed all Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police to ensure adequate Safety of lives and property of all Nigerians during and after the period, the IGP further re-emphasized same directives to all Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

“In addition, Special Forces and specialized units of the Force, including Special Tactical Squad, Special Protection Unit, Border Patrol and Explosive Ordinance Department have been adequately mobilized and deployed along with the conventional Policemen throughout the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR).

“Police Federal Highway Patrol Teams, Safer Highway and Divisional Patrol Teams have been mandated and are under strict instruction to be polite, civil but strict in ensuring security and safety of travelers and other road users on all the highways and major roads throughout the country.

“The Inspector General of Police has equally directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police and Commissioners of Police to ensure that no roadblock is mounted anywhere in the country but to put in place visibility police patrol teams and crime prevention squads in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) throughout the country to ensure safety and free passage for all travelers nationwide.

“The Inspector General of Police further directed that all Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in all Zonal and State Commands and their personnel throughout the country to be on red alert and supervise their personnel to observe International Best Practices in carrying out their duties Nationwide.

“The personnel of the force will be on 24Hours round-the-clock surveillance and robust vehicular patrols throughout the Yuletide and the New Year. Particular attention and adequate police deployment will also be carried out on places of worship and venues of celebration including strategic public places, recreation centres, shopping malls, business plazas, motor parks, Government installations and other important locations so as to forestall any criminal activity and guarantee the safety of the citizenry.

“Meanwhile, the IGP on behalf of the Officers and men of the Force, rejoices with Christians in Nigeria as they join the Christendom in celebrating this year’s Christmas and enjoins them to practice the virtues of Jesus Christ by propagating peace, demonstrating love and forgiveness, as well as promoting harmonious coexistence amongst fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political leanings.

“He also thanks Nigerians for their understanding and renewed cooperation with the Nigeria Police Force in the year 2017. He therefore, calls on Nigerians to strengthen their partnership with the Force by providing useful information to the personnel of the Force deployed in their localities”.