- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 13 persons in an accident allegedly caused by a head long collision Bida-Minna road, Niger State.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Yusuf Garba, confirmed to journalists yesterday in Minna that the accident involved two white Toyota hiace buses with registration number XK382ABJ and XK 383 ADJ coming from opposite directions before they collided.

According to him, the FRSC was informed of the development by passers-by and he immediately drafted his personnel to the scene of the accident to attend to the injured.

He added that those injured were taken to the Minna Specialist Hospital for treatment and the dead were taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

- Advertisement -

While attributing the cause of the accident to reckless driving from both drivers he added that most of the accidents were caused by over speeding and reckless habit of drivers across the country’s high ways.

Garba stated that drivers, out of the desire to make money, often risk the lives of passengers without recourse to necessary regulation and caution while driving adding that drivers must adhere strictly to the driving regulations to drive and stay alive and not risking the lives of innocent passengers.

It was observed that some parts of Minna-Bida roads had been in bad shape and many auto crashes had been occurring as they drove recklessly along the road without caution.