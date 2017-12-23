- Advertisement -

The Nigerian military and the police have banned the use of fireworks during the Yuletide.

A statement by the task force’s spokesperson, Major Umar Adams, urged residents and travellers to go about their normal business during the Yuletide.

Meanwhile, they have described as untrue reports in the social media that that some villages and routes in Southern Kaduna were not safe for travellers.

“We wish to categorically state that there is no threat, crisis or breach of security anywhere around Southern Kaduna.

“The roads and all the communities are, therefore, safe and free for passage,” the statement read partly.

In a similar manner, the Plateau State Police Command has banned the use of fireworks during the festive period and assured the residents of adequate security.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Matthias Tyopev, said the police had deployed patrol vehicles in strategic areas with a view to responding promptly to distress calls from members of the public.

Tyopev said, “We wish to state that there is a ban on the use of fireworks and bangers. This is to avoid all forms of distraction in the execution of the security strategy in place.

“The support of the public is highly solicited to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations. Parents and guardians are encouraged to advise their children to desist from the use of any form of fireworks before, during and after the Yuletide as any person found flouting the ban would be arrested and prosecuted.”