The Lagos State Government on Friday constituted a monitoring team to ensure a hitch-free distribution of LAKE Rice to the citizens.

A statement by Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, said that the committee comprised some members of the State Executive Council and top officials of the Ministry of Agriculture.

In the statement, Dr Olayiwole Onasanya, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, said that arrangements had been put in place to ensure hitch-free distribution of LAKE Rice during the yuletide.

He said that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode set up the monitoring team, following a partnership agreement signed recently with major rice distributors in the state.

Onasanya said: “You will recall that the State Government recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with major rice distributors from Daleko, Mile 12 and Iddo markets on transporting, distributing and marketing LAKE Rice.

“The monitoring team, which consists of top government officials, will conduct regular monitoring visits to distribution outlets and centres to ascertain the capacity and effectiveness of the rice distributors.’’

Onasanya also said that the team would ensure that the distributors, who were engaged for transporting and marketing Lake Rice, engaged in equitable distribution of the product, while eschewing hoarding and other sharp practices.

He said that the state government had provided some help-lines, which were 08023818565 and 08033058697.

“Through the help-lines, residents can make inquiries and channel complaints about availability and sales of the product.

“This will also avail the government of the opportunity to have first-hand feedback on happenings at various sale centres and markets, with a view to quickly addressing gray areas, if any.

“I must stress that there are people available to listen to complaints, answer enquiries and provide necessary help when needed; all you have to do is to call,” he said.

Onasanya assured residents of the availability of Lake Rice at government-approved designated centres during the yuletide, except on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec, 26, which were public holidays.

Residents can buy Lake Rice from the Lagos Television (LTV) Complex, Agidingbi-Ikeja; Farm Service Centre, Odogunyan-Ikorodu and Farmers Mart Surulere.

Other sales outlets are Agric Input Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo; Agricultural Development Authority (ADA), Oko Oba-Agege; Lagos State Cooperative Federation (LASCOFED), Ogba; Farmers Mart, Ajah, and Farm Service Centre, Temu-Epe.