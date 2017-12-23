- Advertisement -

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise & Tariff, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has cautioned fuel dealers and Tank Farm owners in the country not to sabotage this year’s Christmas celebration by playing politics with the distribution of petroleum products which has led to the scarcity of fuel during the Yuletide.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Uzodimma who is also the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum (SSF) said that from statistics available to his committee, “there is enough quantity of petroleum products imported into the country which can last till the first quarter of next year” and blamed the scarcity on hoarding.

He said the scarcity coming at the time Christians in the country are preparing to join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate the birth of Christ (Christmas) smacks of a great sabotage and appealed to the dealers and Tank Farm owners not to be used to politicize the fate of Nigerians.

“Christians all over the world and indeed Nigeria, hold the Christmas period dear to their heart consistent with their faith and nobody or group of persons should be seen to be sabotaging this all important feast”, he cautioned.

While appealing to Christians in the country to remain calm and have faith in God, the Senator said that what the dealers and the Tank Farm owners were doing was to give the Federal government a bad name for obvious and indecent political reasons but that the “Almighty God who sees everything is in control”.

Uzodimma urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to carry out thorough investigation into the scarcity with a view to sanctioning the erring dealers.

According to him, since the increase in pump price of fuel in the last two years, there has been steady supply of petrol in the filling stations and wondered why the scarcity is coming now when Christmas is around the corner “if not for political reasons and deliberate efforts to sabotage the Federal Government”.

He urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) to consider extending its searchlight on possible sabotage within and outside its management in order to fish out those that are bent on derailing the effort of the Federal Government in steady supply of petroleum products.