- Advertisement -

As part of the ongoing moves to reform the Special Anti Robbery Squad, (SARS), the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has banned the members of SARS from acting as body guards to anyone or even operating without properly identified uniform.

The IGP, who gave the order yesterday, while meeting with the commanders of SARS from across the country, also ordered periodic psychometric test, training and continuous assessment of operatives deployed to SARS to determine the suitability or otherwise of their role in keeping with acceptable standard operating procedure.

Part of the resolutions and directive reached at the meeting include, “the direct supervision of SARS operations in each state command under the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state through the Deputies Commissioners/Assistant Commissioners of Police incharge of Operations.

- Advertisement -

“The sole mandate to prevent, confront and solve cases related to armed robbery and generally protect the public from armed robbery and other violent crimes.

“Prohibition from conducting stop and search on roads unless when necessary.

“Prohibition of SARS Operatives to act as body-guards, ‘delving into land matters, personal disputes, debt collection and matters that are considered civil.

“Embark on operations only on the permission of the CP SARS and/or DCs/ACs Operations in the Commands they are answerable to; and operate in official uniform clearly marked for identification.”

The IGP also ordered “the designation of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Operations to lead SARS as the Strategic Commander and the appointment of a Commissioner of Police as a field Commander of all activities related to SARS. Thus all SARS Operations are answerable to the DIG Operations through the CP FSARS and Commissioners of Police of the Commands.”