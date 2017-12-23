- Advertisement -

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed no fewer than 11,000 personal in the South West geo-political zone of the country for the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This according to a statement by the NSCDC by Zonal ‘F’ Public Relations Officer, Kareem Olanrewaju, is to ensure security of lives and properties during the yuletide.

Bulk of the deployment which is about 7,120 are meant to cover Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states while the remaining 4,108 will be distributed in Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun state commands, the statement added.

- Advertisement -

According to the Zonal Commander, Popoola Abdul- Waheed Bamidele, the deployment is meant to compliment that of other security agencies ,explaining that the deployment is to be effected immediately to ensure adequate security during the celebrations.

Kareem noted that the Zonal commander during Zone ‘F’ and ‘A’ briefing yesterday directed the state commandants under the Zones to ensure immediate compliance with the order adding that, each of them to ensure itch free festival by deploying to strategic places and areas that are prone to vandalism.